2020 Future Of Kenya Automobile Market- Trends, Outlook and Growth Opportunities

The Kenya Automobile Report provides a complete overview of the trends that shape the Kenya Automobile market. The Kenyan automotive market is slowly shifting towards a service-oriented model, with new players focusing heavily on customer experience and consumer data. Transitions in the automotive markets offer opportunities for some parts, while other components are exposed to a sharp decline compared to the forecasts.

Companies along the value chain are forced to adapt to market changes in order to maintain sales and profits. New vehicles have to be adapted to the current state of the art and consumer preferences.

The geographic diversification model remains one of the main strategies of leading automakers to ensure profitability in high investment and R&D spending scenarios. Both large companies and start-ups aggressively focus on connected and autonomous vehicles in the country.

A strong government focus on promoting the country’s automotive industry is an important driver for Kenya. However, strict environmental regulations on pollution and carbon emissions require high investments.

Report description –

The future value proposition for the automotive market in Kenya until 2025 is described in detail in the research. It also provides important prerequisites for gaining market share in the Kenyan automotive industry. It offers detailed insights and forecasts of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

The research includes a detailed SWOT analysis of the Kenyan automotive market so that users can identify key trends and hidden opportunities. It identifies emerging and new market trends for various types of vehicles, including passenger cars (PC), LCVs, heavy trucks, buses, vans, motorcycles and others.

The report includes annual historical and forecast data on car sales, commercial vehicle sales, car production, LCV production, bus and truck production from 2005 to 2018 and 2019 to 2026. Further annual historical data on the import and export market value of passenger cars , Buses, vans and HCVs by country of origin / destination are included in the Kenya automobile report.

The report shows the impact of current business and economic trends on the future of the automotive industry in Kenya. From 2005 to 2025, key macroeconomic factors for consumption are forecast, including GDP, disposable income, population and inflation trends.

The Kenyan automotive market is compared with the comparable markets in the region in terms of investment prospects, demand growth, supply scenario and competitive structure. The report also analyzes regional and global trends in the automotive industry for the years 2018 to 2025.

Leading automotive companies that are present in the Kenyan automotive market will be presented. Business description, SWOT profiles, financial profiles and an overview of the Kenyan automotive operation of three leading automotive companies are included. In addition, important current developments and their effects on the Kenyan automotive industry are presented.

Scope

– Key results of the Kenyan automotive market and introduction – 2018

– Prominent Kenyan market trends in terms of sales, consumption, production, OEMs, sales, regulations and companies

– Benchmarking with comparable markets in the region

– SWOT analysis of the Kenyan automotive market with the most important drivers and hidden opportunities

– Annual outlook for supply and demand (sales) from 2005 to 2025 for

– passenger cars

– light commercial vehicles

– heavy trucks

– buses

– vans

– motorcycles

– GDP, population, inflation, forecasts of disposable income

– Business, SWOT and finance profiles of leading companies

– Current industry developments, 2018

The report allows customers the

revenue from new and second hand sales and

to -services increase. Identify key trends and hidden opportunities.

Gain a clear understanding of the country’s value chain for automobiles.

Develop sustainable and competitive strategies in times of rapid development.

Understand paradigm shifts in consumer preferences.

Comparing growth in Kenya Automobile business with its comparison

markets Gain insight into the role of local legal and regulatory authorities in Kenya

Table of Contents

1. Kenya automotive industry

1.1 Market size and definition

assumptions

1.3 Research methodology

2. Summary

2.1 Important trends

2.2 Market outlook for Kenya automobiles, 2018-2025

2.3 Market outlook for Kenya automobiles by vehicle type, 2018-2025

3. Review of the strategic analysis

3.1 Porter’s five-force analysis

3.2 Change in consumer behavior and preferences

3.3 SWOT analysis

3.3.1 Main strengths

3.3.2

Main weaknesses 3.3.3 Potential opportunities

3.3.4 Potential threats

4. Market outlook for Kenya Automotive and growth opportunities

4.1

Sales outlook for Kenya Automotive, 2005-2018, 2019-2025 4.2 Sales outlook for cars in

Kenya , 2005-2018, 2019-2025 4.3 Sales outlook for commercial vehicles in Kenya, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

4.4 Production outlook for passenger cars in

Kenya , 2005-2018, 2019-2025 4.5 Production outlook for commercial vehicles in Kenya, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

5. Kenya Automobile Trade Analysis

5.1 Kenya cars – imports and exports, 2013-2018

2013-2018 5.3 Kenya trucks – imports and exports, 2013-2018

2013-2018 5.3 Kenya trucks – imports and exports, 2013-2018

5.4 Kenya motorcycles – imports and exports, 2013- 2018

6. Analysis of Kenyan automobile companies

6.1 Domestic and international companies

6.2 Key products from leading companies

6.3 Consolidation trends in the industry

7. SWOT and financial profiles of automotive companies in Kenya

7.1 Company A

7.2 Company B

7.3 Company C.

8.Demographic and macroeconomic outlook for

Kenya until 2025 8.1 Outlook for GDP in Kenya (gross domestic product, current prices), 2005-2018, 2019-2025

8.2 Kenya Disposable I.

Continuation….

