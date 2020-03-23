2020 Future Of Honduras Telecommunications Market-Trends, Outlook and Growth Opportunities of Mobile, Fixed Landline and Broadband Markets

The Honduras Telecommunications report – 8th series from OGAnalysis provides a complete view of the Honduras telecom ecosystem along with trends and growth factors shaping the future of the market.

The future value proposition for telecommunications market in Honduras to 2025 is detailed in the report. It also provides imperatives for gaining market share in highly competitive telecom industry. It provides unmatched depth and breadth into drivers, challenges, tariffs, competition, subscriber behaviour, infrastructure, regulatory support and others.

The report presents detailed insights into Honduras mobile communication, fixed telephone and fixed broadband markets. Subscriber count and penetration rates are forecast for each of the sub-sectors including cellular, fixed landline and broadband segments from 2005 to 2018 and 2019 to 2025.

With Long Term Evolution (LTE) rapid expansion and slowdown in 2G and 3G services, the Honduras telecom market is evolving rapidly. Embracing mobile connectivity, IoT, cloud services and smartphones has become vital for telecom companies. Operators across the value chain are forced to adapt to these emerging market changes to sustain revenue and profit.

Honduras telecommunication market size, revenues, investment and infrastructure data is also included in the research work. In addition, business environment in the country is compared with five peer markets in the region to analyse Honduras market prominence on regional front.

Telecom operators in Honduras are witnessing wide range of challenges including rapidly changing customer patterns, financial and technological challenges. Identifying the emerging trends and converting them into actionable strategies is vital for sustaining profitability. This report analyses leading telecom companies in Honduras across the value chain, SWOT analysis, tariffs and financial profile.

In addition, the report offers detailed forecasts into the country’s demographic factors such as population by age group, gender and region. Macroeconomic factors that form the base drivers for telecom growth and branding & pricing strategies including GDP and disposable income are included.

The research work also includes detailed SWOT analysis of Honduras telecommunications market to enable users to identify key trends and hidden opportunities. It identifies emerging and new market trends across segments in the industry.

The study also includes recent telecommunication market developments, mergers, acquisitions and new launches, spectrum availability, tenders and other developments.

Scope

– Key Findings of Honduras Telecommunications market and introduction – 2018

– Prominent Honduras market trends on sales, tariffs, packages, infrastructure, technologies, regulations and companies

– Benchmarking with peer markets in the region

– SWOT analysis of Honduras Telecommunications market presenting key drivers and hidden opportunities

– Annual Subscriber count outlook from 2005 to 2025 for-

. – Mobile services

. – Fixed landline services

. – Fixed broadband services

– GDP, Population, Inflation, Disposable Income forecasts

– Business, SWOT and Financial Profiles of Leading Companies

– Recent Industry Developments, 2018

The report enables clients to

– Boost revenues from new and existing customer base

– Identify key trends and hidden opportunities

– Gain clear understanding of the country telecommunications value chain

– Design sustainable and competitive strategies in times of rapid development

– Understand paradigm shift in consumer preferences

– Compare growth in Honduras telecommunications business with its peer markets

– Gain insights into the role of legal and regulatory bodies in Honduras

Table of Contents

1. Honduras Telecommunications Industry

1.1 Market Scope and Definition

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Trends

2.2 Key strategies being Implemented by Market Leaders

3. Strategic Analysis Review

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.2 Shifting Consumer Behaviour and Preferences

3.3 SWOT Analysis

3.3.1 Key Strengths

3.3.2 Key Weaknesses

3.3.3 Potential Opportunities

3.3.4 Potential Threats

4. Honduras Telecommunications Market Outlook and Growth Opportunities

4.1 Honduras Mobile subscribers and Penetration Outlook, 2005- 2018, 2019-2025

4.2 Honduras Fixed Telecom subscribers and Penetration Outlook, 2005- 2018, 2019- 2025

4.3 Honduras Fixed broadband subscribers and Penetration Outlook, 2005- 2018, 2019- 2025

5. Honduras Telecommunications Company Analysis

5.1 Domestic vs International Companies

5.2 Key Products of Leading Companies

5.3 Industry Consolidation Trends

6. Honduras Telecom Industry Benchmarking

6.1 Overall Ranking as Compared to Peer Markets

6.2 Demand Index

6.3 Infrastructure Index

6.4 Growth Index

7. SWOT and Financial Profiles of Automotive Companies in Honduras

7.1 Telecom Company A: Profile and operations in Honduras

7.2 Telecom Company B: Profile and operations in Honduras

7.3 Telecom Company C: Profile and operations in Honduras

8. Honduras Demographic and Macroeconomic Outlook to 2025

8.1 Honduras GDP (Gross Domestic Product, Current Prices) Outlook, 2005-2018, 2019- 2025

8.2 Honduras Disposable Income Outlook, 2005-2018, 2019- 2025

8.3 Honduras Population Growth Outlook, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

8.4 Population Outlook by Age, 2007-2025

8.4.1 Population Outlook by Gender, 2007-2025

8.4.2 Population Outlook by Area, 2007-2025

8.4.3 Latest Telecommunication Industry Trends and Developments

9. Appendix

9.1 OGAnalysis Expertise

9.2 Sources and Research Methodology

9.3 Contacts

