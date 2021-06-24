2020-2026 Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market by Product, Method, Application, End Users, Regions and Global Industry Analysis

Report of Global Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market is generated by Orbis Research providing the comprehensive study of the industry. Orbis Research is considering the year 2019 as a base year and forecast period for predicting the growth of the market is 2020-2026. Orbis Research is delivering the reports of market research on several categories by an organized method of judging the client, examining market supply, researching, struggle and demand, accompanied by integrating the feedback of the client.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment

1.2 Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Biological Treatment

1.2.3 Ion exchange treatment

1.2.4 Membrane Treatment

1.2.5 Physico chemical treatment

1.3 Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical, cosmetics, fine chemicals

1.3.4 Metals and mining

1.3.5 Food and beverage

1.3.6 Microelectronics

1.4 Global Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production

3.6.1 China Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production

3.7.1 Japan Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter Four: Global Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

Chapter Five: Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

Chapter Six: Global Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Business

7.1 USFilter

7.1.1 USFilter Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 USFilter Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 USFilter Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 USFilter Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Infilco Degrémont

7.2.1 Infilco Degrémont Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Infilco Degrémont Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Infilco Degrémont Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Infilco Degrémont Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Andritz

7.3.1 Andritz Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Andritz Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Andritz Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Andritz Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Bechtel

7.4.1 Bechtel Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Bechtel Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Bechtel Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Bechtel Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Jacobs H&G

7.5.1 Jacobs H&G Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Jacobs H&G Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Jacobs H&G Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Jacobs H&G Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Pall Corp.

7.6.1 Pall Corp. Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Pall Corp. Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Pall Corp. Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Pall Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Millipore

7.7.1 Millipore Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Millipore Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Millipore Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Millipore Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Koch Industries Inc.

7.8.1 Koch Industries Inc. Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Koch Industries Inc. Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Koch Industries Inc. Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Koch Industries Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Severn Trent Services

7.9.1 Severn Trent Services Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Severn Trent Services Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Severn Trent Services Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Severn Trent Services Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 GE

7.10.1 GE Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 GE Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 GE Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 GE Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 ITT

7.11.1 ITT Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 ITT Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 ITT Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 ITT Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Siemens Water Technologies

7.12.1 Siemens Water Technologies Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Siemens Water Technologies Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Siemens Water Technologies Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Siemens Water Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Veolia Water Technologies

7.13.1 Veolia Water Technologies Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Veolia Water Technologies Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Veolia Water Technologies Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Veolia Water Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Ovivo

7.14.1 Ovivo Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Ovivo Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Ovivo Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Ovivo Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Degrémont

7.15.1 Degrémont Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Degrémont Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Degrémont Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Degrémont Main Business and Markets Served

Chapter Eight: Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment

8.4 Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Distributors List

9.3 Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment

Chapter Thirteen: Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Petrochemical Wastewater Treatment Equipment by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

