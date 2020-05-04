(2020-2026) Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development| BASF, Ashland, Mitsubishi Chemical

Los Angeles, United State–– The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Major Key Manufacturers of 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market are: BASF, Ashland, Mitsubishi Chemical, Londellbasell, Dupont, MYJ, Yuneng Chemical, Eastman, Changxin Chemical, Rida Bio-Technology, Guangming Chemicals, Ruian Chemical, Jinlong Chemical, etc.

Market Segmentation:

The report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market by Type Segments:

Electronic Grade

General Grade

Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market by Application Segments:

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and Coatings

Petrochemical Processing

Others

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2020-2026) assessed based on how the 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Key Questions Answered:

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone market in 2026?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone market?

Research Methodology

We identify the weights of the main drivers and constraints on the market for all regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East) in a particular market. For each driver and safety device, we provide weights for short, medium and long term. Here the driver acts as a pull factor and as a push factor.

Table of Contents:

1 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone

1.2 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Electronic Grade

1.2.3 General Grade

1.3 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Segment by Application

1.3.1 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Electronics

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Paints and Coatings

1.3.5 Petrochemical Processing

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market by Region

1.4.1 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production

3.4.1 North America 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production

3.5.1 Europe 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production

3.6.1 China 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production

3.7.1 Japan 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 BASF 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Ashland

7.2.1 Ashland 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Ashland 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Ashland 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Ashland Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.3.1 Mitsubishi Chemical 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Mitsubishi Chemical 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Mitsubishi Chemical 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Londellbasell

7.4.1 Londellbasell 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Londellbasell 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Londellbasell 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Londellbasell Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Dupont

7.5.1 Dupont 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Dupont 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Dupont 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Dupont Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 MYJ

7.6.1 MYJ 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 MYJ 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 MYJ 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 MYJ Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Yuneng Chemical

7.7.1 Yuneng Chemical 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Yuneng Chemical 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Yuneng Chemical 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Yuneng Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Eastman

7.8.1 Eastman 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Eastman 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Eastman 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Eastman Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Changxin Chemical

7.9.1 Changxin Chemical 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Changxin Chemical 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Changxin Chemical 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Changxin Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Rida Bio-Technology

7.10.1 Rida Bio-Technology 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Rida Bio-Technology 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Rida Bio-Technology 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Rida Bio-Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Guangming Chemicals

7.11.1 Guangming Chemicals 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Guangming Chemicals 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Guangming Chemicals 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Guangming Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Ruian Chemical

7.12.1 Ruian Chemical 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Ruian Chemical 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Ruian Chemical 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Ruian Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Jinlong Chemical

7.13.1 Jinlong Chemical 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Jinlong Chemical 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Jinlong Chemical 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Jinlong Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

8 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone

8.4 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Distributors List

9.3 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone (2021-2026)

11.4 Global 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidinone by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

