2020 Data Center Logical Security Market – Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Emc, Vmware Inc., Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd.

The Global Data Center Logical Security Market research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the Global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Data Center Logical Security Market so far.

Exclusive offer: Up to 30% discount on this report

Inquire for sample before purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241064872/global-data-center-logical-security-market-segmented-by-solution-type-access-control-and-identification-solution-threat-protection-solution-data-loss-prevention-solution-data-center-type-tier-1-tier-2-tier-3-tier-4-end-user-services-and-region-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023/inquiry?mode=DP&source=nysenewstimes

Companies covered:

Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Emc, Vmware Inc., Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc. and other for more company coverage please register for sample inquiry.

Market Overview

Increase in data traffic, rise in cyber threats and growth of virtualized data centers has led to robust demand for Data Center Security solutions. Data center security deals with the protection of organizational data against unauthorized accesses in order to safeguard data against security breaches. The spending on data center security is increasing enormously, as large enterprises and service providers upgrade their data centers to support increases in data and handle the massive waves of cyber-attacks. The data center security solutions is gaining prominence in recent years and hence witnessing an impressive growth pattern. Technological innovations, increase in data traffic, rise in virtualized data center and rise in cyber threats are the factors driving the data center security market. Whereas, privacy and security issues, high cost of alternative solutions, awareness of solutions and large number of alternative solutions are hindering the growth. Manufacturer�s vendors are eyeing on emerging economies, because of high adoption of cloud computing solutions, high technological adoption rates and increasing numbers of new data centers is presenting many opportunities to the established and new vendors into the market.

Increasing Demand for Access Control and Identification Solution

In recent years, companies have invested significantly in IAM (Identity & Access Management) solutions to perform the job that is out of the reach for humans, since hackers, and malicious employees are mostly unknown.

The impact of an identity management cybersecurity breach from organized crime, state-sponsored militaries, and others is packed with implications which can impact staff productivity and morale, the IT network, and company reputation. These threats demand a new level of identity and access management solutions.

Advancements in this segment have led to machine learning algorithms being used in these solutions. It is expected that the bulk of the authentications will be performed by machine learning technology, as IAM is increasingly relying on physical and behavioural biometrics to geolocation data. As these additions are anticipated to enhance the IAM solutions, the demand for these solutions is expected to increase.

Get Discount on this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241064872/global-data-center-logical-security-market-segmented-by-solution-type-access-control-and-identification-solution-threat-protection-solution-data-loss-prevention-solution-data-center-type-tier-1-tier-2-tier-3-tier-4-end-user-services-and-region-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023/discount?mode=DP&source=nysenewstimes

Competitive Insights:

December 2017 – Cisco announced a new Security Connector app for managing enterprise iOS devices. By using iPhones and iPads with iOS 11 and Cisco Security Connector, customers can view and control network activity and gain insight into traffic generated by users, applications and devices. The company has also announced that it is updating its Tetration data center analytics platform with security tools designed to segment applications, identify vulnerabilities, and exposure and manage processes

Retail Sector

Contactless payments have become one of the hottest ways to pay globally. A contactless payment is a payment transaction that does not require physical contact between a consumers payment device and a point-of-sale terminal. The introduction of NFC-enabled mobile payments with Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay, and the use of contactless bank cards for transit are increasing the value of contactless payments for consumers, issuers, and merchants. Contactless payments provide merchants and issuers an opportunity to improve payments security, transaction speeds, and the customer experience. With the move to EMV chip technology, the POS infrastructure can also be enabled to support contactless payments, which delivers a host of benefits to merchants, issuers, and their customers.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01241064872/global-data-center-logical-security-market-segmented-by-solution-type-access-control-and-identification-solution-threat-protection-solution-data-loss-prevention-solution-data-center-type-tier-1-tier-2-tier-3-tier-4-end-user-services-and-region-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2023?mode=DP&source=nysenewstimes

Influence of the Data Center Logical Security market report:

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Data Center Logical Security market.

Data Center Logical Security market recent innovations and major events.

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Data Center Logical Security market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of Data Center Logical Security market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of Data Center Logical Security market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Data Center Logical Security market.

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]