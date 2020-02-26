2020-2023 Mobile Entertainment Market Challenges, Demand, New Innovations and Research 2020 Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., At&T Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Facebook, Google Llc

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Mobile Entertainment including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Mobile Entertainment investments from 2020 till 2023.

The Mobile Entertainment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). Mobile entertainment can be divide into type of solutions such as games, vide, and music. iOS, and Android are the major operating systems for which these solutions are designed. The scope of our study is geographically limited to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., At&T Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Facebook, Google Llc, Netflix Inc., Onmobile Global Limited, Rovio Entertainment Corporation, Snap Inc., Spotify Technology Sa, And Tencent Holdings Limited

Growing proliferation of smartphones has resulted in a dominant transformation in mobile user behavior and mobile entertainment. Before the advent of smartphones, the mobile entertainment phenomenon comprised of ringtones, wallpapers, and a few full tracks of audio. Mobile TV and games, streaming video and music have transformed digital entertainment and is providing in a wholesome experience for mobile users. Of late, mobile apps have reformed the way users discover and view content. Thus, the recent years have witnessed music and game studio releasing on a mobile app which is increasingly becoming the access point for users to explore and savor the content. Also, growing penetration of smartphones across the globe and the growth in mobile network accessibility in recent years such as 3G and 4G are expected to drive the mobile entertainment market. However, paid version of some types can challenge further penetration, especially in developing countries.

Market Scenario

Rising Demand for Video Streaming to Augment the Market

Video streaming is a significant driver of Wi-Fi and cellular data consumption on mobile devices, accounting for more than 75% of data consumed by smartphone owners. Also, the presence of prominent streaming application such as YouTube which is free is driving the most significant data demands. To leverage the opportunities, companies such as AT&T have introduced their mobile application services for customers to view TV channels and various other on demand services on their mobile devices. Moreover, the numbers related to the growth of mobile video have increased in recent years. For instance, Ciscos Mobile Visual Networking Index estimated that mobile data traffic grew 63% in 2016 to reach 7.2 exabytes per month by the end of the year. Furthermore, 60% of that traffic was video.

Asia-Pacific Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market

The market in the region is driven by the growing penetration of smart phones coupled with the arrival of high speed 4G networks in countries such as India. In order to gain from the surge in mobile-based OTT video consumption, telcos and OTT service providers have entered into strategic partnerships, offering bundled services and discounted subscriptions to users. For instance, companies in India such as Airtel and Vodafone have collaborated with Amazon Prime and Netflix respectively to provide video streaming services at cheaper rates. According to a report, Indian users spend almost 70% of the time on applications like Facebook and WhatsApp, and music and entertainment apps. It is much higher than US, where the population spends 50% on these solutions. Thus, ample opportunities lie for entertainment solutions providers to launch new products.

Competitive Landscape

-May 2018 – AT&T started rolling out of the app update for DirecTV Now internet-TV streaming service, which will provide all customers DVR access coupled with 20 hours of storage for no extra charge.

-March 2017 – Epic Games, the company which made Fortnite announced the game for iOS-based mobile devices. Also, the company stated that Android version would be launched in the coming few months.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Mobile Entertainment Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2023 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

