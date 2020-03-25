2020-2023 Flow Cytometry Market Research Analysis | By Size, Share, Growth and Trends

The Business Research Company’s Flow Cytometry Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The flow cytometry market consists of sales of flow cytometry instruments, software and chemicals and related services. Flow cytometry is used to analyze characteristics of a biological cell such as cell size, cell count and cell complexity using laser optics. The cell then scatters the beam in different directions towards receptors that capture the light and translate it to data displayed on a monitor.

The increasing number of HIV cases globally is an important driver for the flow cytometry market. This is because the flow cytometry technique has its direct application in HIV diagnosis. High-throughput flow cytometry is an emerging trend in the flow cytometry market. This is due to high speed of cell parameter processing and capability to analyze several heterogeneous cell groups at once, using this technique. Traditional cytometry methods are very slow, especially when several cells need to be tested within a day. Using high-throughput flow cytometry industry methods such as fluorescence-activated cell-sorting (FACS), multiple cells can be allotted fluorescent markers which can be used to analyze their parameters in quick time.

Flow Cytometry Market, Segmentation

By Type

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Software

Accessories

Services

By Application

Oncology

Drug Discovery

Disease Diagnosis

Stem Cell Therapy

Organ Transplantation

Hematology

Other Applications

By End Users

Hospitals And Clinics

Academia And Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the flow cytometry market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the flow cytometry market are Beckman Coulter, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher and Luminex.

