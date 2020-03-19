2020-2023 | 5G Technologies Market Value Expected To Grow $4.91 Billion

The Business Research Company’s 5G Technologies Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The 5G technologies market consists of sales wireless communication services. The 5G technology is the next generation of wireless communications which is expected to provide internet connections that are around 40 times faster than the 4G LTE technology. The 5G technology may use various spectrum bands, including millimeter wave (mmWave) radio spectrum, with the ability to carry a very large amount of data for a short distance.

The 5G technology industry has a significant impact on mobile networks, physical networking, computing facilities, hosting and deployment systems, and service and infrastructure orchestration. It has become imperative for every government to ensure that the 5G technology reaches its maximum potential, as it supports thousands of new applications for consumers and businesses in manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and automobiles markets. The Security and privacy concern is an important restraint for the 5G technologies market.

5G Technologies Market, Segmentation

By Communication Infrastructure

1.Small Cell

2.Macro Cell

3.Radio Access Network (RAN)

By Technology

1.Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

2.Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

3.Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

4.Fog Computing (FC)

5.Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

By End User

1.Automotive

2.Industrial

3.Consumer Electronics

4.Healthcare

5.Energy & Utilities

6.Others

Request A Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2581&type=smp

Few Points From Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. 5G Technologies Market Characteristics

3. 5G Technologies Market Size And Growth

4. 5G Technologies Market Segmentation

5. 5G Technologies Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

25. 5G Technologies Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Global 5G Technologies Market

27. 5G Technologies Market Trends And Strategies

28. 5G Technologies Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

29. Appendix

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the 5G technologies market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Purchase Report (Individual License at USD 4000.00) At : https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2581

Some of the major key players involved in the 5G technologies market are Qualcomm, Intel Corporation, Ericsson, Samsung, AT&T.

About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/