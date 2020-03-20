2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Industry Share, Market Trend, Growth, Top Key Players and Research Report 2025

2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Industry studies a dense, clear, colorless to yellow, high boiling liquid, with a faint specific odor. It is immiscible with water, but miscible with almost all conventional organic solvents. It is mainly used as a chemical intermediate for the manufacture of polyvinylchloride (PVC) stabilizers, plasticizers, coating driers, synthetic lubricants, catalyst and pharmaceuticals.

Currently, Butyraldehyde method and octanol method are the main manufacture technologies for 2-ethylhexanoic acid. The main technology is butyraldehyde method in Europe, USA and Japan, however, octanol method is the main technology in China. Butyraldehyde is the main material for butyraldehyde method and octanol, sodium hydroxide for octanol method.

Most manufacturers produce raw materials by themselves. 2-Ethylhexanoic acid is mainly applied in paint driers, ester type lubricants, plasticizers, PVC stabilizers, catalysts, pharmaceuticals and other industries, of which paint driers industry occupies the largest share.

The main application is the metallic salts of 2-ethylhexanoic acid, and they are used as driers for odorless paints, inks, varnishes, and enamels. Cobalt and manganese are the most important driers.

Global 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market is spread across 122 pages

The worldwide market for 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.6% over the next five years, will reach 600 million US$ in 2025, from 580 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

